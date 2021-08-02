SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46)—The City of South Fulton police detectives are investigating a deadly shooting around 3:10 a.m. on Monday.
Investigators tell us officers responded to the 6800 block of Merrywood Drive, and police discovered the victim died from their injuries.
Details are limited, and the victim’s identity is currently unknown.
According to a police spokesperson, the suspect is not in custody.
This story will be updated when new details are released.
