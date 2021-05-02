Peachtree Street shooting

Peachtree Street deadly shooting on Sunday morning. 

 Lawrence Coleman

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Police Department (APD) responded to reports of a shooting near the area of 140 Peachtree Street Southwest early Sunday morning.

A CBS46 News photographer arrived on the scene. Authorities tell us, one man was shot in the chest and another man was shot in the arm. 

One man died from his injuries and the other man was taken to Grady Hospital, police say.

This is a developing story stay with CBS46 News for updates. 

