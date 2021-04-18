Multiple agencies including Austell Police Department's K9 Jerry Lee assisted in tracking an individual who fled on foot onto I-20 Eastbound in Douglasville just after 2 a.m. on Sunday, blocking traffic for hours.
After the tracking began, the suspect shot the Austell K9, say police.
According to a police spokesperson, at some point during the chase, a single gunshot was heard from the woods.
The suspect was later found behind Hooters, received medical attention on scene, but was pronounced dead.
The K9 is receiving medical treatment and GBI has been requested to investigate the circumstances.
This is a developing story, stay with CBS46 News for updates.
