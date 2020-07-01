DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A 10-year-old girl is among the victims of a shooting in the 4800 block of Memorial Drive.
DeKalb County Police say the girl and an adult male, who was wounded in the abdomen, are both at an area hospital. The male victim sustained serious injuries, whereas the girl is expected to recover.
Shots rang out at the Home Extended Stay Hotel where a dispute occurred between multiple people. No suspects have been arrested.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.