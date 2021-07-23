CLAYTON County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A 12-year-old child with autism was killed and his caretaker seriously injured after a being struck by a vehicle Friday morning in Clayton County.
Around 9:47 a.m., the Clayton County Police Department responded to the 3000 block of Noah's Ark Road in Jonesboro after reports of multiple people struck by a vehicle.
When officers arrived to the scene, they learned that the 12-year-old child ran into the roadway. The child's caretaker attempted to save child, but he was unsuccessful.
Police reported that the vehicle struck the child and the caretaker. The child was later pronounced dead at the hospital. As for the caretaker, he was transported to a local hospital and was reported in serious condition.
Authorities have not yet released further details about this incident as this time. Stay with CBS46 News for updates on this heartbreaking story.
