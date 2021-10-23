CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – Clayton County police need your help finding 13-year-old Ziah Saddler.
Police say she left her home on Flint River Road in Jonesboro without permission after getting into an argument with her father on Saturday night.
Officials describe Ziah as a black girl with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5-0 tall and 120 lbs.
Ziah was last seen wearing a brown shirt and burgundy pants. According to police, she has no known medical or mental health issues.
If you know where she is, call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.