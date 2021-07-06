ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A shooting in northwest Atlanta killed one 14-year-old and injured several over the fourth of July weekend.
On July 3. the Atlanta Police Department responded to a person shot call on the 600 block of McAfee Street. When officers arrived to the scene, they located the male teen suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The teen was rushed to Grady Hospital, however, despite lifesaving attempts by Grady EMS, he was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Police say the surviving victims were transported to Egleston Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Very limited details are available surrounding this incident, stay with CBS46 News as this story develops.
