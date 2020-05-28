CITY OF SOUTH FULTON (CBS46)—A South Fulton man is behind bars after being charged with child molestation and several other charges.
According to a press release from officials with the city of South Fulton police, Marlon Payne, 26, was arrested on May 26 for numerous charges including aggravated sexual battery, child pornography, and statutory rape.
Police wrote Payne’s arrest happened as a result of a possible human trafficking investigation regarding Payne’s involvement with a 15-year-old juvenile victim.
The victim, police wrote, was rescued at a home while police were executing a search warrant in Payne’s case.
“This incident is the third case this month we have experienced dealing with human trafficking and have been fortunate enough to rescue three victims. Additional victims may be found as more interviews are conducted, and digital forensic analysis of digital devices take place. The Department of Homeland Security is assisting with these investigations” according to a statement from police.
Anyone with additional information on child exploitation cases is asked to call 9-1-1 or the city of South Fulton police at 470-809-7300
