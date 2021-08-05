Police: 18-year-old man wanted for murder in Brookhaven arrested in Texas

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man wanted in the murder of a Brookhaven woman was arrested in Texas Thursday.
Brookhaven police say 18-year-old Pedro Silva-Renteria was wanted for the murder of Sophie Vasquez on May 4. With the help of U.S. Marshals, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, and the Grand Prairie Police Department, they were able to arrest Silva-Renteria near Grand Prairie, Texas.
Authorities reported that Silva-Renteria will be held in Texas pending extradition proceedings to return him to Georgia, at which time he will be taken to the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office Jail.
The investigation into this case is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call Brookhaven Police at 404-637-0600, or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.