Police: 2 armed suspects caught on camera robbing 2 cellphone stores in DeKalb

The DeKalb County Police Department is seeking the public's assistance on locating a pair of suspects who allegedly robbed two T-Mobile stores at gunpoint.
On January 14, police say around 4:55 p.m. two suspects walked into the store on Wesley Chapel Road in Decatur where two female employees and a female customer were inside were held at gunpoint while demanding and taking iPhones. The two suspects then fled the scene in a dark colored BMW. Luckily, no one was reported physically injured.
Authorities believe the same pair allegedly robbed another T-Mobile store located on Memorial Drive. On December 14, walked into the store and demanded cellphones at gunpoint. The suspects then fled the scene in a silver SUV, possibly a Kia Sportage, police say.
These suspects are considered armed and dangerous and we ask anyone with information to call detectives at 404-286-7990 or 404-724-7780.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.