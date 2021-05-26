ATLANTA (CBS46) -- An Atlanta Lyft driver was left shaken after a shooting occurred between passengers inside the vehicle Thursday evening.
The Atlanta Police Department responded to a shooting at an I-85N overpass at Cleveland Avenue in southwest Atlanta around 7:00 p.m.
When officers arrived to the scene, a Lyft driver told them that he picked up two men and a woman and was headed to their destination when the shooting occured. According to the driver, the man sitting in the backseat allegedly shot the front seat passenger. After the incident, the man and woman fled the scene. A nearby bystander transported the male victim to a nearby hospital.
Authorities told CBS46 News that the man is in critical condition. Investigators were notified and will be working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
After further investigation, police identified the suspects to be 22-year-old Paris Carter and 24-year-old Raylene McDaniels. Several days later into the investigation, officers arrested Carter and McDaniels by the U.S. Marshals Service near Philadelphia.
Stay with CBS46 News on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.