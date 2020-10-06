ATLANTA (CBS46) Police are searching for a suspect accused in a triple shooting that left two men dead and another in critical condition.
The incident happened around 11 p.m. on the 1000 block of Welch Street in southwest Atlanta. It's unclear what led up to the shootings but police say the deceased victims are two men, aged 38 and 48. The victim currently in critical condition is only described as a 58 year-old man.
There's no information on suspects but witnesses say they saw a man leaving the scene on foot. No motive has been determined.
If you have any information, you're asked to call Atlanta Police.
