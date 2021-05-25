GRIFFIN, Ga. (CBS46)—Two people are dead, and a man and woman are behind bars in connection to allegedly possessing and selling drugs near a school.
According to Griffin police, officers found two people dead on May 17 at a home in the 700 block of Experiment Street. A third person at the home was found unconscious, police said.
Detectives reported the deceased individuals likely died from drugs laced with Fentanyl.
“Evidence obtained from the location and information received from the survivor of this incident along with other investigative activities” led police to an apartment in the 400 block of North 15th Street, according to Griffin police.
Police served a warrant at the apartment on May 20.
Detectives said officers allegedly seized 2.09 grams of crack cocaine and 3.29 grams of marijuana. Officers arrested Rodriguez D. Robinson, 39, and Tasharia Rogers, 24. They were booked for several charges including possession of cocaine with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school.
According to a police spokesperson, “evidence leads investigators to believe that Robinson is responsible for providing suspected laced drugs to the deceased.”
The alleged recovered drugs as well as other reported evidence were sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab for a toxicology review, police said.
”Additional charges against individuals involved in this matter will be pursued as appropriate based on the lab results. At this time, the investigation continues in this matter as the Griffin police department pursues the responsible parties up to and including the source of these drugs that led to the tragic death”, a police spokesperson said.
In 2020, the Drug Enforcement Agency issued a warning to the public about a sharp increase in overdose deaths connected to the highly potent and often deadly drug, fentanyl.
