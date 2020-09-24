DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- A murder suspect connected to a fatal shooting that left two men dead in Lithonia was arrested on Thursday.
After further investigation, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit arrested 20-year-old Da Shjohn Bridges of Lithonia.
Investigators say Bridges was a backseat passenger in a vehicle traveling on Browns Mill Lake Road when he allegedly shot both the driver and a front seat passenger in the back.
The victims were identified as Donnell Roderick Smith and Christopher L. Knight.
Bridges was charged with two counts of Felony Murder and two counts of Aggravated Assault. He was transported to DeKalb County Jail
According to police, no motive was given for the shootings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.