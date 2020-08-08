FORSYTH County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are investigating reports of two men found dead on a boat on Lake Lanier in Forsyth County Saturday morning.
Around 11:23 a.m. deputies were dispatched to Mary Alice Park after reports of two men deceased on a boat. The two were identified as 22-year-old Scott Landeck and 31-year-old Brian Landeck both of Cumming.
Investigators learned that three family members went out on their boat Friday evening to spend the night on the boat at an island on Lake Lanier.
According to authorities, when family members arrived Saturday the two men were unresponsive. Police say family members towed the boat to Mary Alice Park.
A third man was seen disoriented and he was taken to a nearby hospital and is being treated for carbon monoxide exposure, officers told CBS46 News.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates on this story as it develops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.