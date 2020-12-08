Police are investigating the scene of a shooting that left two people injured in Northeast Atlanta.
Around 12:10 p.m., Atlanta Police were dispatched to the 1800 block of Peachtree Road after reports of a shooting in the area. Upon arrival, they discovered two men who appeared to have suffered from gunshot wounds to their shoulders.
The initial investigation indicates that the two victims were shot during what appeared to be an attempted carjacking, police say.
Officers are canvassing the area for the suspect's vehicle, which appears to be a silver Volkswagen Passat, last seen traveling on Collier Road, according to authorities.
This is an ongoing investigation; stay with CBS46 News as more details become available.
