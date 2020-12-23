Police say one person was shot and another grazed by a bullet during a shooting at a skating rink late Tuesday night.
The incident happened around 11 p.m. at the Cascade Skating Rink on the 3300 block of Martin Luther King Drive in northwest Atlanta.
Police say an argument led to gunfire in the parking lot of the facility. One person was struck in the shoulder and taken to Grady Hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Police say another person was grazed by a bullet but not taken to the hospital.
The shooting remains under investigation. If you have any information, you're asked to contact Atlanta Police.
