CLAYTON County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Two men accused of an armed robbery in Clayton County are now behind bars, police reported on Friday.
On Wednesday, officers responded to shooting on the 400 Block of Old Dixie Way in Forest Park. During the investigation, the victim told officers that he was picked up in a U-Haul pickup truck by the two suspects to rent a local motel room.
According to the victim, when they arrived to the hotel, the suspects attempted to rob him but he fought back. In a matter of seconds, the victim was shot in the hand during the struggle. The two suspects then fled the scene in the U-Haul.
Police identified the suspects to be Sta’jon Dunlap and Diondre Warner. After further investigation, officers located the U-Haul abandoned on Frontage Road. With the help Clayton County Police Department's K-9 Unit, they were able to locate Dunlap and Warner.
Sta’jon Dunlap was arrested and charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault. Diondre Warner was arrested and charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, and theft by receiving stolen property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.