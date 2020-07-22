ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left two men dead in northwest Atlanta.
The double fatal shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday near the intersection of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and Hamilton E Holmes Road.
Police said officers responded to a drive-by shooting call and found two people shot.
One of the victims was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital with critical injuries where he later died.
The second victim died at the scene, police said.
There were multiple bullets fired during the shooting, according to a police spokesperson.
Detectives said they do not have a motive for the double shooting, and witnesses at the scene were not cooperating with officers.
Investigators are reviewing surveillance video, and they are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.