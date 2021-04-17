Two men are recovering after a shooting outside of Moondogs, a Buckhead bar, located on Peachtree Road.
According to a police spokesperson the men got into a fight just before 3 a.m. Saturday morning, the dispute escalated into the men shooting each other.
The men were able to drive themselves to the hospital and are now in stable condition, say police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.