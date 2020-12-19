Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured during a drive by shooting.
The shooting happened Saturday morning near the 3500 block of Jonesboro Road in southeast Atlanta.
According to police, officers responded to a call reporting two people shot.
When officers arrived, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower back and another person suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower extremities.
Both victims were rushed to a local hospital alert and breathing.
Police reported a four-door sedan drove by the location and fired several shots, striking the victims.
Detectives are working to determine a motive for the shooting and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-Tips (8477).
