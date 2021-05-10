AUSTELL, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are investigating an incident that left two people dead in a parking lot of a Cobb County business Monday morning.
The initial investigation indicated that the incident was a domestic-related murder-suicide that happened in the rear parking lot of the Riverside Epicenter in Austell. Police say that a man shot and killed a woman then turned the gun on himself and shot and killed himself.
Very limited details are available at this this time, stay with CBS46 for the latest on this developing story.
