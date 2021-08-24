ATLANTA (CBS46) — A woman is dead and a man is in the hospital following a domestic dispute in the Thomasville Heights neighborhood Tuesday morning.
Details remain limited at this time, but Atlanta Police tell CBS46 a shooting took place in the 400 block of Thomasville Boulevard SE just after 9 a.m. Police say both the woman and the man were found with gunshot wounds when they arrived to the scene.
The man was transferred to a local hospital but his condition is not known at this time. The name of the woman killed has not yet been released.
Around 12:43 p.m. police responded to another shooting in the area, this time they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was reported alert, conscious, and breathing and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
After further investigation, it was determined that the two shooting incidents were related.
This deadly shooting comes just one day after Atlanta Police addressed the "senseless" crime in the city, while surpassing 100 homicides for the year.
“We’re just seeing a lot of senseless acts of violence in community,” said Chief Deputy Charles Hampton Jr., during a press conference on Monday.
Late Friday, Robert Bankston and Cedrika Smith were gunned down at a home on Sells Avenue. Lamorris Godfrey is accused of killing the two siblings. Early Sunday, there was a triple homicide outside the Ultra Kiss Lounge in Southwest Atlanta. A woman was also stabbed and carjacked Sunday near Piedmont and Ponce De Leon.
This year’s homicide rate is outpacing last year’s numbers. The city has now recorded more than 100 homicides compared to 92 this time last year.
