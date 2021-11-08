ATLANTA (CBS46) -- An altercation ended in a deadly shooting near an Atlanta college.
On Nov. 3, Atlanta Police responded to a home near Morehouse College around 7 p.m. after reports of a shooting in the area. During the investigation, police reported one person dead on the scene and another injured.
Authorities are searching for two people who they say were involved in the shooting.
Very limited details are available at time. Stay with CBS46 News for the latest.
