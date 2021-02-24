A shooting in East Hall County left two people dead and one person injured early Wednesday afternoon.
Around 3:20 p.m. the Hall County Sheriff’s Office reported to a home on the 3000 block of Broome Road in East Hall County after reports of a person shot call.
Upon arrival, deputies found two women and one man who appeared to have been shot. Both women were pronounced dead on the scene.
Hall County Fire Services transported the man for treatment for serious injuries.
Deputies are not searching for any suspects at this time.
