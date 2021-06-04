Police: 2-year-old hit by gunfire in Atlanta neighborhood

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A 2-year-old is awake and recovering after being shot at an Atlanta apartment complex Friday.
The child was out of his step-father’s sight for just seconds.
CBS46 Tori Cooper was at the apartment complex gathering details on what parents told police.
The step-father, Deshawndrey Johnson, allegedly set 2-year-old, Christian Dixson, down right outside their doorstep so that he could unlock the door early Friday morning around 3 a.m.
He told police that when he turned away, within seconds, he said he heard three gunshots and then the toddler began screaming.
According to Johnson, that’s when he realized the toddler had been shot in the top part of his right hand, from his thumb to his pinky finger.
He told police he ran upstairs to get a towel to try to stop the bleedings and feared emergency medical services would take too long, so he rushed him to the hospital himself.
He said the toddler’s mom was not there because she was ironically already at the hospital having pregnancy complications.
We spoke to many mothers in this neighborhood at The Park at Greenbriar Apartments, off Continental Colony Parkway in Southwest Atlanta.
Many of whom have toddlers and grandchildren, told us their disappointed but not shocked.
“There has been a lot of gunshots going off I’m so sorry to say about the kid who was shot, but I knew that one day this would happen because they do it quite often,” Apartment Resident, Vickie Barnes said.
“Thank God that my children are in the house with me but as a mother I don’t even know the first word to think about when it’s about a child getting shot,” Apartment Resident, Keyera Mahone
Atlanta Police told us the step father doesn’t know anyone who want to hurt him and they are new to this complex.
Doctors did have to operate on the child’s hand but at last check he was in stable condition, according to police.
The GBI was notified about this investigation and we will continue to track the very latest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.