FOREST PARK, Ga. (CBS46) – Police are searching for a 21-year-old man who allegedly shot and killed a Forest Park man on Oct. 10.
The Forest Park Police Department says Gilberto Eugene Teran, Sr. is still at large following the shooting that killed 30-year-old Adan Bautista-Lopez. Authorities say he is considered to be armed and dangerous.
The shooting occurred around 5:56 p.m. at a home on the 4800 block of Mitchell Street in Forest Park. When police arrived at the home, they found Bautista-Lopez shot to death on the scene. During the investigation, police identified the suspected shooter to be Teran.
Police described Gilberto as approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 230 pounds, shoulder-length dark hair with blonde ends. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black shirt.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Gilberto Eugene Teran, Sr. is asked to call Forest Park Police Department at 404-366-4141 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. Tips can be submitted anonymously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.