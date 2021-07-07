ATLANTA (CBS46)—Three men were arrested after allegedly crashing a stolen vehicle into a utility pole and attempting to run away from the accident. The crash was the result of a vehicle pursuit involving Georgia State Patrolmen.
It happened on Tuesday around 3:35 p.m. near the 1600 block of Ellsworth Industrial Boulevard.
According to Atlanta police, Georgia State Patrolmen were pursuing a stolen car. During the car chase, the stolen car crashed into a utility pole and burst into flames.
The three suspects, police said, reportedly got out of the car and ran away from the accident.
Atlanta police officers “pursued the suspects on foot and were able to apprehend all three adult male occupants,” a police statement said.
An Instagram post from The Bold Monk Brewing Co. showed the dramatic flames after the car hit the utility pole.
Police have not released the men's names and two weapons were reported recovered during their capture.
