FULTON County, Ga. (CBS46)—Investigators are looking into the circumstances of a shooting that killed three adults.
South Fulton Police Department responded to the call around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.
The incident was reported in the 600 building of the Camelot Condominium Complex, located at 5655 right off Old National Highway.
Police said the victims were pronounced dead on the scene.
CBS46 News learned there is no suspect information, the victims have not been identified, and the investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.