Lawrenceville police are asking for the public’s help in locating three men who they say robbed a popular restaurant.
The reported robbery happened on January 24 at the Costa Pacifico Restaurant located at the 100 block of Hurricane Shoal Road just before midnight.
According to Lawrenceville police, 10 employees were cleaning the restaurant when three men entered through an opened back door.
Police said the intruders moved the victims into the kitchen and forced them on the floor.
The suspects stole phones, wallets, jewelry, and money, police said.
One suspect, police reported, stole a vehicle which was later recovered by Atlanta police in Buckhead on Sidney Marcus Boulevard and Piedmont Road.
Anyone who recognize the men from surveillance pictures are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.