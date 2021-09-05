ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are investigating how three people were shot inside an Atlanta home Saturday night.
At approximately 11:09 p.m., Atlanta Police responded to a person shot call at 189 Burbank Drive .
When they arrived, officers spoke with three adult victims who all sustained an apparent gunshot wound or graze.
The victims told Police that they were inside the house when someone fired into it.
The victims were transported to the hospital in stable condition.
This is an ongoing investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.