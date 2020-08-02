LILBURN, Ga. (CBS46) -- Gwinnett County Police are investigating a shooting that left three people injured in unincorporated Lilburn Saturday night.
Around 7:30 p.m. off-duty Liburn officers reported hearing gun shots in on the 700 block of Beaver Ruin Road. Those officers along with Gwinnett County Police discovered a man who appeared to have suffered from a gunshot wound on the scene. The victim was transported to Northside Gwinnett Hospital.
Witnesses in the area told police that a second victim fled the scene on foot before getting in the bed of a pickup truck.
According to investigators, the owner of the pickup, who was unaware the victim was in the back, located the victim in the area of Burns Walk Ct.
Gwinnett Police went to that location where they found a man who appeared from a with a gunshot wound to the chest; he was also transported to Northside Gwinnett Hospital.
Moments later, officers discovered the third victim a short distance away at a home off of Cliffglen Way. The man also appeared to have suffered from gunshot wounds He was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital.
Authorities believe all three victims rode to the scene where the incident occurred. Police say the condition of the victims is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story; stay with CBS46 News as details become available.
