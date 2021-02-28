Atlanta police are working to find the person responsible for shooting three people at a northwest Atlanta nightclub.
The shooting happened early Sunday morning at the Blue Flame nightclub on Harwell Road.
Police said some of the victims self-transported to Grady Memorial Hospital and there is no word on their conditions.
There were several bullet holes in the front door of the club and a witness told CBS46 he heard several gunshots.
CBS46 reported on another shooting at the club in September 2020 that left two people injured.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
