ATLANTA (CBS46)-- Police are looking for four robbery suspects after 3 young men were held at gunpoint.
An Atlanta police officer responded to the call on Saturday around 4:07 a.m. near 112 Courtland Street Northeast.
The preliminary investigation suggests the victims were going to get sodas when approached by the suspects near 1492 Piedmont Avenue Northeast.
A victim told police one of the suspects tried to snatch his diamond chain necklace, which left a scratch mark on his neck. The victim’s necklace broke, but he was able to recover it.
The victims went to RaceTrac on Piedmont Avenue and were advised to call 911.
The young men left the RaceTrac and at some point were approached and followed for a second time by the suspects in a parking deck on Courtland Avenue.
According to the investigation, the suspects approached the victims from behind, pointed two guns, and demanded their belongings.
The robbers took a pair of shoes, wallet, keys, an iPhone X, bracelet, and diamond necklace.
The victims described one of the suspects as a black man wearing a white ski mask.
One suspect described wearing a blue hoodie and white pants.
An additional suspect described as a Hispanic man last seen wearing a white T-shirt.
Another suspect was wearing black.
The robbers were driving a golden sedan vehicle.
This is an ongoing investigation stay with CBS46 News for updates.
