JONESBORO, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Clayton County Police Department needs your help finding 34-year-old William Powell, who went missing after meeting an unknown male from a dating site.
According to police, they responded to the missing person call on Thursday around 2:30 p.m. on the 2800 block of Ridgeview Trail in Jonesboro.
Police say Powell took an Uber to meet the male at a hotel. The location of that hotel is unknown.
Investigators describe Powell as a white man with green eyes, 5-feet-11-inches tall, and 200 pounds. He was last spotted wearing the outfit in the picture provided by law enforcement with a black shirt with black suede.
Officials say Powell has pierced ears, and he has a tattoo across the middle of his back that reads “SUFFER STRONG."
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3747.
