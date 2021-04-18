A four-car crash left one passenger dead and two seriously injured around 2:40 a.m. Sunday in Dekalb County.
According to a police spokesperson, the car responsible for the accident fled the scene.
The Dekalb Police Department responded to the crash on I-20 West near I-285 and Candler Road.
The two people who were seriously injured are in the hospital but are in stable condition, say police.
This is currently an ongoing investigation, stay with CBS46 News for updates.
