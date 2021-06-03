DUNWOODY, GA (CBS46)— To curb underage drinking in Dunwoody, officers conducted undercover stings at several businesses, police said.
According to a police spokesperson, officers checked 24 bars, restaurants, and gas stations to ensure the entities were complying with alcohol sales laws.
20 businesses refused to sell alcohol to minors, however, four businesses reportedly sold alcohol to minors.
According to a Dunwoody police spokesperson, the four businesses that allegedly sold alcohol to minors were:
• Olive Garden, 4749 Ashford Dunwoody Road
• BP, 4368 North Peachtree Road
• Sage Woodfire Tavern, 4505 Ashford Dunwoody Road
• Chevron, 6900 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Suite D
Excessive drinking contributes to more than 4,300 deaths among people under the age of 21 in the United States each year, reports the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“The Dunwoody Police Department regularly uses alcohol sales compliance checks as a tool in our efforts to reduce underage drinking and the many issues that stem from it”, said a Dunwoody police spokesperson.
The individuals who sold alcohol to underage people were cited and released by officers. They also face sanctions from the Georgia Department of Revenue.
In 2017, CBS46’s Tracye Hutchins reported on businesses in Dunwoody cited for selling alcohol to minors.
Dunwoody police thanked the following businesses who refused to sell alcohol to minors during the sting:
• Perimeter Bottle, 4719 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Suite 103
• Wild Wing Café, 4788 Ashford Dunwoody Road
• MBC Dunwoody, 4764 Ashford Dunwoody Road
• The Duke, 4685 Ashford Dunwoody Road
• Hobnob, 1221 Ashford Crossing
• Chuy’s 118 Perimeter Center West
• J Alexander’s, 4701 Ashford Dunwoody Road
• Cinco Mexican Cantina – Perimeter, 4400 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Suite 3030
• Maggiano’s, 4400 Ashford Dunwoody Road
• Mellow Mushroom, 5575 Chamblee Dunwoody Road
• Taqueria Los Hermanos, 5500 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Suite 3
• Mini Mart Tienda, 6890 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Suite 3B
• Coronitas Bar & Grill, 6806 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Suite A
• Dunwoody Food Mart, 4639 N Shallowford Road, Suite A
• Gilly’s, 4343 Dunwoody Park, Suite K
• Outback Steakhouse, 1220 Ashford Dunwoody Road
• Taco Mac, 1211 Ashford Crossing
• Tin Lizzy’s, 121 Perimeter Center West
• Café Intermezzo, 4505 Ashford Dunwoody Road
• Season’s 52, 90 Perimeter Center West
