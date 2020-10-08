ATLANTA (CBS46) Police are looking for four men in a dark-colored sedan accused in the fatal shooting of a man in southwest Atlanta.
Atlanta Police say the incident happened late Wednesday night on the 1000 block of Camilla Street. A 42 year-old man was unloading groceries from his car when four men pulled up in a dark-colored sedan and began shooting.
Police say the suspects went through the victim's vehicle afterward but it's unclear if anything was stolen. They then fled the scene.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
