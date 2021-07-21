COBB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man was killed in an accident on I-75 in Cobb County early Wednesday morning.
The fatal accident happened around 5:21 a.m. on I-75N, just between Delk Road and South Marietta Parkway in Marietta.
According to police, a green Chevrolet Express van was traveling north on I-75 in the left lane when a tire went flat, causing the driver to slow down and change lanes. As the driver was changing lanes, a white Ford F-150 reared ended the van. When both vehicles came to a stop in the second lane of the interstate a white 2006 Toyota Scion XB crashed into the rear of the Ford, police said.
The driver of the Toyota suffered from serious injuries and was rushed to Kennestone Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. Police have not released the identity of the driver at this time.
As for the driver of the Ford truck, 56-year-old Juan Trejo of Cumming, was transported to Kennestone with non-life threatening injuries.
Police reported that the driver of the Chevrolet left the scene on foot prior to the arrival of first responders and has not been located. Four passengers in the Chevrolet were transported to Kennestone for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, police said.
This is an on-going investigation, anyone with information is asked to call 770-499-3987.
