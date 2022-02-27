DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are investigating a fatal shooting involving a four-year-old boy that happened near the 3000 block of Panola Rd in Lithonia Sunday.
Police believe the shooting happened at approx. 5 p.m. while the boy was inside a vehicle with a relative.
He was transported to a local hospital, where he died.
Investigators believe the shooting was an accident and not a road rage incident.
No one else was injured and no arrest has been made.
Investigators are actively working to determine what led up to the shooting.
This is a developing story.
