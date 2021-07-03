ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are searching for a group of juveniles who carjacked a man and woman at gunpoint in southwest Atlanta.
According to Atlanta police, the incident happened near the 400 block of Chapel Street on Saturday morning.
Police said the man and woman parked their separate vehicles in a parking garage on Chapel Street.
They exited their vehicles and then approach the elevator together. Moments later, the pair were confronted by five juvenile male suspects armed with guns. The juveniles demanded their personal belongings and keys to their vehicles.
The man and woman complied, and the juveniles fled the parking garage in both victim’s vehicles.
There were no injuries and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.