A spokesperson with the DeKalb County sheriff’s office announced five individuals were arrested in connection to violently beating and then shooting a man inside of his home.
According to a press release, officers responded to a death investigation call on February 20 at a home on Bobolink Drive in Decatur.
When officers arrived, they found Craig Haynes, 55, brutally beaten.
Hayes was attacked with several items including metal holders, vodka bottles and other items, police said.
After the beaten, Haynes was shot, police said. He died as a result of his injuries.
During the investigation, police took out a warrant for:
- Ashley D. Fraley, 28, Decatur, GA
- Devin K. Fraley, 29, Decatur, GA
- Brandon L. Cox, 35, Decatur, GA
- John G. Coleman, 56, Decatur, GA
- Kevin M. Scott, 20, Opelika, AL
Police have not released a motive for the killing.
All suspects are currently at DeKalb County jail charged with murder and aggravated assault.
