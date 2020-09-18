GAINESVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Five suspects are behind bars Friday for allegedly setting a police vehicle on fire during a peaceful protest early June.
The Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King said the 2018 Ford Explorer belonged to the Gainesville Police Department and was set on fire the 300 block of Paces Court in Gainesville around 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 2.
Police arrested Jessie James Smallwood, 22, Judah Coleman Bailey, 20, Delveccho J. Walker, Jr., 22, Dashun Martin, 23, and Bruce Thompson, 22.
The suspects were charged with Conspiracy to Commit Offense or Defraud the United States and the Storage of Explosive Materials.
Commissioner King released the following statement regarding this case:
“The right to peacefully protest is fundamental to our democracy. However, vandalism and the destruction of police property are crimes, plain and simple. As a former police officer, I condemn this activity in the strongest terms, and I am thankful that these suspects have been brought to justice."
Commissioner King’s Fire Investigations Unit will continue working with the Gainesville Police Department and the FBI in this case, authorities told CBS46 News.
