GRIFFIN, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Griffin Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division said Sunday several witness accounts helped them piece together the events that led to the Saturday shooting death of a 12-year-old in Griffin.
Police responded to a call that a child had been shot in the chest in the 600 block of Hammock Street around 7:41 p.m. Saturday. First responders provided CPR until EMS arrived. The child was taken to Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Police say they interviewed the victims' siblings, ages 7 and 5 years old, who were present at the time of the shooting. According to a report obtained by CBS46, police say the 5-year-old brother of the victim said he found a gun in a wooded area near the location of the shooting and --thinking the gun was a toy -- accidentally discharged it, striking his brother in the chest.
The Griffin Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division says it has now shifted its focus to finding the person(s) responsible for abandoning the firearm.
This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with CBS46 for more details as they become available.
