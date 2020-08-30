HALL CO (CBS46)—The Hall County Sheriff’s office is investigating a fatal wreck that killed a five-year-old girl.
The three car accident happened Saturday night near Smallwood Road.
A county spokesperson wrote in a press release that a 2006 Honda Odyssey, driven by Sandra Fierros Nunez, 42, of Flowery Branch, was travelling straight across Athens Highway.
At the same time, two other vehicles were negotiating a curve on the highway, however, Nunez, according to police, failed to yield after stopping at a stop sign.
Tania Sanchez-Fierros, 5, of Flowery Branch, died in the crash.
Other people in the crash had minor injuries, and police said charges are pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.