GRIFFIN, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Griffin Police Department is investigating a business after multiple catalytic converters were stolen from the property.
Police reported that the incident happened between June 8 at 7:00 p.m., and June 9 at 7:00 a.m.
Authorities say someone entered Speedway Ford on North Expressway, and removed six catalysts from vehicles on the company's lot.
The value of each converter is approximately $2,100.00.
If you have any information that would help identify suspects in this case, please contact Inv. R. Powell at 470-771-3097 or rpowell@cityofgriffin.com.
