CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)—Carroll County detectives are investigating how a fight over a card game may have led to a man’s death. The incident happened on May 20.
According to a Carroll County sheriff’s spokesperson, Bowdon police officers responded to a fight at a home in the 100 block of Kent Avenue.
When officers arrived, witnesses reportedly said Sherrod Montgomery, 41, of Carrollton, beat up Ricky Cox, 63, of Bowdon. Cox later died from his injuries, police said.
“Witnesses advise during the card game they could hear the two arguing and then observed Montgomery physically attack Cox by punching and kicking him before flipping a table and then attacking Cox again even after multiple attempts from witnesses to pull Montgomery off Cox,” a Carroll County deputy said.
After the alleged fight, Cox was not “coherent or conscious,” and he was rushed to Tanner Medical Center, where he later died.
After Cox’s death, Bowdon officers turned the case over to Carroll County homicide detectives.
A Carroll County deputy said, “During the course of this extensive investigation, it was determined Cox suffered blunt force trauma to the head and torso that subsequently resulted in his lung and heart being lacerated which were determined to be contributing factors in Cox’s death.”
Montgomery, according to police, was interviewed the night of the incident, however, he reportedly did not want to tell investigators what happened during the card game to make him allegedly attack Cox.
“Cox was described by the witnesses as a non-confrontational person and extremely easy going, and that he will be missed by all who knew him. We asked that everyone keep his family in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” a sheriff spokesperson said.
Montgomery was booked at Carroll County jail on malice murder charges. He was not given a bond.
