Police are investigating a scene after a deceased 64-year-old man was found submerged in the creek in Forest Park Saturday evening.
The Forest Park Police Department were dispatched around 5:31 p.m. to the 5100 block of Springdale Road after reports of a deceased man.
Upon arrival, police found the man's body submerged in the creek. The name of the victim is not being released at this time, authorities told CBS46 News.
According to officials, the incident is being investigated by the Forest Park Criminal Investigation Division. The cause of death is unknown pending autopsy results from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Medical Examiner’s Office.
Anyone having any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Forest Park Police Department at 404-366-4141 or the Criminal Investigation Division at 404-608-2366.
