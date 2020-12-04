Police: 7 people arrested after drug bust in Woodstock

A drug bust in Woodstock landed multiple people behind bars Thursday morning.
After a two-month long investigation into possible drug activity at a home on Stockwood Drive, the Cherokee Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad executed a search warrant.
During the investigation, agents found 100 grams of Methamphetamine, less than an ounce of Marijuana and 8 firearms inside the home.
In addition to the narcotics, a police K-9 located 3 explosive devices, police told CBS46 News.
In a matter of minutes the Cobb County Bomb Squad was called to remove and destroy the devices.
Authorities arrested the following seven suspects on the scene:
Deuard Nicholson, 60, who was charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana Less than 1 0z., Possession of Firearm During the Commission of a Crime, Possession of Sawed Off Shotgun, Possession of Destructive Devices and Giving False Information to an Officer.
Brian Collins, 60, who was charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine.
Selean Shuey, 53, who was charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana Less than 1 oz., Possession of Firearm During the Commission of a Crime, Possession of a Sawed Off Shotgun and Possession of Destructive Devices.
Vance Allen, 63, who was charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine.
Anastasia Petix, 25, who was charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana Less than 1 oz., Possession of a Schedule 1 Narcotic and Possession of Firearm during Commission of a Crime.
Brandi Stroud, 36, who was charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine and Possession of Firearm by convicted Felon.
Mark McDonald, 54, who was charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine and Possession of Methamphetamine.
All seven suspects were transported to the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center and being held without bond.
