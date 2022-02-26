DAWSON, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are searching for a man they are calling an active shooter Saturday afternoon.
The suspect, Cameron Bannister, is a black man, standing 5 foot 8 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds. According to DPD's Facebook post, he was last seen on Herod Road near the water treatment plant wearing a light green t-shirt and shorts with his hair in locs.
Police asked residents that live in this area to stay inside.
It is unclear if anyone was harmed. Details are limited at this time.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
